Youth held, 50 stolen bikes worth ₹45 lakh recovered in Chittoor district

Published - July 15, 2024 07:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was arrested and 50 motorbikes, mostly high-end models, and recently purchased, worth ₹45 lakh were recovered from him by the police at Puthalapattu in the district.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikanta Chandolu said that the Puthalapattu police were conducting regular checks on the Tirupati-Bengaluru NH on Sunday night when they detained a youth for failing to furnish documents of the bike, which he was riding. Further questioning revealed that the youth, identified as Musalla Sandeep (24) of Mudivarthipalem village of Indukuripeta mandal in SPSR Nellore district, was stealing bikes from isolated places and selling them at cheaper rates.

The police recovered as many as 49 bikes of various brands from a hideout at Bhakarapeta village in Tirupati district, where the accused maintained a temporary residence. The bikes were stolen from multiple places in Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts, the police said. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

