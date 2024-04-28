Youth have greater responsibility in electing future leaders: Mukesh Kumar Meena

April 28, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena urged the youth to participate in elections and said that they have a greater responsibility in electing the leaders who shape the country in the future while addressing a large gathering of first-time voters in Guntur on Saturday. The youth organised a 3K walk from Koritepadu to NTR Stadium to create awareness among the public on the importance of voting.

On this occasion, Mr. Meena said that there are more than 10.3 lakh youngsters will vote for the first time this electionss, adding that the Election Commission of India always gives the highest priority to the youth as they are going to shape the country by electing the right persons as their leaders.

In this meeting, Guntur District Election Officer K. Venugopal Reddy and other senior officers participated.

