GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth have greater responsibility in electing future leaders: Mukesh Kumar Meena

More than 10.3 lakh youngsters will will vote for the first time this year, he said adding that the Election Commission of India always gives the highest priority to the youth

April 28, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - GUNTUR 

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena along with officers and first-time voters, taking a pledge of ‘Let’s Vote’ in Guntur on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena along with officers and first-time voters, taking a pledge of ‘Let’s Vote’ in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena urged the youth to participate in elections and said that they have a greater responsibility in electing the leaders who shape the country in the future while addressing a large gathering of first-time voters in Guntur on Saturday. The youth organised a 3K walk from Koritepadu to NTR Stadium to create awareness among the public on the importance of voting.

On this occasion, Mr. Meena said that there are more than 10.3 lakh youngsters will vote for the first time this electionss, adding that the Election Commission of India always gives the highest priority to the youth as they are going to shape the country by electing the right persons as their leaders.  

In this meeting, Guntur District Election Officer K. Venugopal Reddy and other senior officers participated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.