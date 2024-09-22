GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth have a crucial role to play in achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, says Governor Abdul Nazeer

Published - September 22, 2024 04:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S, Abdul Nazeer and VIT-AP University Chancellor G. Viswanathan presenting certificates to graduates at the fourth convocation of the institution in Amaravati of Guntur district, on Saturday.

Governor S, Abdul Nazeer and VIT-AP University Chancellor G. Viswanathan presenting certificates to graduates at the fourth convocation of the institution in Amaravati of Guntur district, on Saturday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Saturday said youth had a crucial role to play in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 (Viksit Bharat).

Speaking at the fourth convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University- Andhra Pradesh, he urged students of the university to play their part in nation-building and development and lauded the management for equipping the students with not only academic knowledge, but also various other skills and initiating them into social service as well.

Referring to the institution’s STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) programme, he commended the role of the management in providing free education and accommodation on the university campus to talented students who emerged toppers in Government junior colleges from rural areas in all the districts of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the students would now step onto the threshold of a new phase in their lives, equipped with knowledge, skills and a strong sense of purpose and said the institution had been doing a good job of grooming them into well-rounded individuals.

Vice-president and Centre Head, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Hyderabad, Amjad Khan Pathan said hard work and dedication were key to overcome challenges.

Founder and Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan said the University was committed to nurturing and fostering excellence. Referring to the batch of 2024, he said they were well-prepared to make an impact in their future endeavours.

A total of 1,665 graduates from the batch of 2024 received their degrees. Among them, 19 were gold medallists and 109 earned ranks.

Secretary to the Governor M. Hari Jawaharlal, vice-president of VIT-AP University Sankar Viswanathan, assistant vice-president Kadambari Viswanathan, Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Deans, faculty, staff and graduates and their parents participated in the event.

