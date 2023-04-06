Youth hacks woman to death mistaking her for another

April 06, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - AMALAPURAM

A 25-year-old man has been arrested a day after he allegedly hacked a woman to death with a knife in Amalapuram town in Konaseema district. The accused has been identified as Kota Harikrishna of Nellore district.

On April 4, Harikrishna arrived in Amalapuram reportedly with a plan to kill a woman who had rejected his proposal for a relationship. They had recently become friends after getting to know each other on social media.

“Harikrishna had mistaken Manne Sridevi, 35, as the woman who he was searching for in Amalapuram town. He hacked her to death with a knife,” said Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy.

Sridevi was working as a maid in the house of the woman who Harikrishna had intended to kill. He had also attacked his intended victim’s mother, who survived with injuries.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is on.