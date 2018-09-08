Youth from Tenali shot dead in U.S.

Residents of Chenchupet woke up to the shocking news of Kandepi Pruthviraj, who was killed in a shootout that took place at a bank in Cincinnati, U.S., on Thursday.

The 25-year-old IT professional was working in Fifth Third Bank near Fountain Square in Cincinnati, when a gunman opened fire killing two others. The gunman was later shot dead.

A native of Tenali in Guntur district, Pruthiviraj studied in local schools till Class X and later completed engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology. He went to the U.S. to pursue MS and began working at the bank two and a half years back.

His father, K. Gopinath, is a Divisional Engineer with the AP State Housing Corporation, and he has a younger sister. The family is in a state of shock and the parents are refusing to speak to the media since the news broke out. An official from the U.S. Embassy telephoned the family on Friday and it was followed by another call from Pruthviraj’s colleague. The body is expected to reach his home by Tuesday. Family members said the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is coordinating with the local authorities over the arrangements for sending the body.

Member of Parliament, Guntur, Galla Jayadev has expressed his shock over the incident. In a tweet, Mr. Jayadev said he was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic death and assured that he would speak to Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj over bringing back the body at the earliest.

Tenali MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad visited the home and consoled the members.