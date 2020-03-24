Youth from Italy hospitalised in Ongole

A day after observing ‘Janata Curfew’ to combat the coronavirus, people continued to confine themselves to their homes on Monday as the authorities enforced lock-down in the twin south coastal Andhra districts of Prakasam and SPSR Nellore.

A 26-year-old, who has returned from Italy, was admitted to the isolation ward in Ongole, where a London returnee who tested positive for the disease is also undergoing treatment.

Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer K.Padmavati said 424 persons who have returned from overseas were kept under home isolation and their health condition was being monitored by over 40 health teams every day. 83 persons with foreign travel history have completed 28 days of home quarantine in the district.

In Nellore district, 835 persons with foreign travel history were put on home quarantine, said SPSR Nellore district Joint Collector V. Vinod Kumar, while overseeing the teams constituted at various levels to ensure essential commodities to the people and discourage non-essential travel. “People are extending their cooperation in making the lock-down a success,” he told The Hindu.

Lockdown continues

Almost all the shops and commercial establishments remained shut on Monday in Nellore, which reported the first COVID-19 case in the State. Government and private organisations also remained closed in the two districts. Public and private sector banks functioned with skeleton-staff. However, ATMs were kept open after cleaning with sanitisers.

A majority of the denizens remained indoors realising the importance of social distancing in major cities, including Ongole, where the authorities have resorted to cluster containment strategy after a student who had returned from London, tested positive. Even small tea stalls and roadside eateries remained closed. Places of worship, both big and small, were shut down.

No transport

All modes of transport including buses, trains and autorickshaws were withdrawn. Police personnel were seen persuading those who ventured out of their homes to return for their own good.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, who led a posse of police in enforcing the Section 144 of Cr.Pc. in the district, explained thus: “The next one week period is very crucial in the fight against the disease. Every one should voluntarily practise social distancing to check the spread of the viral disease.”

Meanwhile, customers complained of vendors jacking up prices of vegetables. Tomatoes, which were available at ₹15 per kg till last week was sold at ₹30 per kg on Monday. No vegetable was available at less than ₹50 per kg, they complained.