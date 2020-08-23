Youth from Hyderabad drowns in waterfalls

A 22-year-old youth from Hyderabad reportedly drowned at Thatiguda waterfalls in Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as K. Rana Prasad, a resident of Yousufguda, Hyderabad, and a third-year mechanical engineering student. According to Circle Inspector of Araku police station Pydaiah, four friends from Yousufguda were on a tour to Araku.
On Sunday, they visited Thatiguda waterfalls. While others went for swimming, Rana Prasad climbed a rock and he accidentally slipped and fell into the water. He became unconscious after suffering injury on his head. He believed to have swallowed water and died. His friends could not help him, the police said.
“During normal times, local youth warn outsiders not to go inside waters or to climb rocks. Due to COVID-19 situation, there was no one nearby to alert them,” said Mr. Pydaiah.
The body was shifted to the S.Kota hospital. Parents of the youth were informed and they are scheduled to reach on Monday morning. A case was registered.
This is second drowning death in Ananthagiri mandal in a week. On August 16, a youth from Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam city drowned at Sariya waterfalls. Locals from the Agency said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in the cases in the district, many youths are visiting tourist spots, especially waterfalls, in the Agency. Most of the unrecognised waterfalls are unmanned and dangerous, they say.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath