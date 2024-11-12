Youth from Anantapur invited for We are Together International Prize of Russia

Bisathi Bharath, a young social leader from Ananthapur, has received an invitation for prestigious We are Together International Prize of Russia. Mr. Bisathi Bharath hails from Kandikapula vllage in Putlur Mandal of the district.

Mr. Bharath, a post-graduate in political science and economics, formed the Pragathi Padham Youth Association which guides less advantaged students. The association adopted three villages to hold career guidance sessions.

The International Prize “We Are Together” was established by the Russian Federation in 2020 with a goal to identify and encourage citizens and organizations in various countries that have selflessly contributed to the solution of important humanitarian problems. The Prize is awarded annually to citizens and organizations regardless of their country of residence, nationality, gender, etc. The selection of the laureates of the Prize is made from six regions of the world — the CIS, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and North Africa, North and South America and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The categories for nomination are: ‘Health and emergency response’, Ecology and Sustainable development‘, ‘Equal Opportunities and Social Justice’, and special nomination ‘Good deed of the year’.

Mr Bharath nomination was selected from India under Equal Opportunities, Social Justice and Youth development category.

He was shortlisted among many young leaders of the world and the final result will be declared at the award ceremony on December 5, 2024 in Moscow. Mr. Bharath thanked Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and his team members of Pragathi Padham Youth Association for being a great support in organizing service works since 2012. Mr. Bharath was earlier awarded the United Nations V-Award and also Diana Award 2021, given to young people for their humanitarian work.