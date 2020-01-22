Andhra Pradesh

Unknown youth found hanging in Machilipatnam

Police have no details of the dead man, are waiting for claimants

A young male was found dead in one of the railway quarters under construction near the Machilipatnam railway station. He was found hanging by a saree. The details of the man aged between 20-24 are not known.

Train ticket only clue

“Details of the youth are yet to be known. A train ticket has been found in his pocket, leaving a clue that he had travelled in a passenger train from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam on January 21 evening,” Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha told The Hindu.

Police recovered the body and have sent it to the District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam for postmortem. They are waiting for claimants.

Mr. Basha added that the information would be passed to the Vijayawada City Police for advertising about the incident.

Those suffering from suicidal tendency could call 100.

