Youth found dead in flat

A 26-year-old youth allegedly ended life by hanging himself in his residence at Srinivas Nagar under IV Town police station limits here on Monday night.

Police are yet to ascertain reasons behind the youth taking the extreme step.

The deceased was identified as K. Venkat Reddy (26), a native of East Godavari.

According to reports, Venkat Reddy was staying alone in a flat at Srinivas Nagar. On Monday night, Venkat Reddy reportedly called up his family members and hinted that he was going to end his life. The victim did not leave any suicide note. Police are looking into various angles including love, financial and other aspects into the case to ascertain the cause. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.