Youth held for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh

The Kakinada Disha police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl while the victim was watching television along with him in Kakinada city in East Godavari district.
According to Disha Police Station In-Charge DSP B. Rama Krishna, the incident took place on April 16 and the accused has been taken into custody on April 18. The police swung into action based on a written complaint by the victim’s parents.
Parents away at work
The accused had reportedly sexually assaulted the victim in her house while the duo was watching the television after the later’s parents had left home for their daily work, police said.
“A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been registered. The accused has been produced before a local court and sent to remand,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.
