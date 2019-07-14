Andhra Pradesh

Youth feared drowned in Sarayu waterfalls

A youngster from Visakhapatnam had allegedly gone missing in Sarayu waterfalls in Ananthagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam Agency on Saturday evening. The details of the youth is yet to be ascertained by the police.

According to sources, the incident occurred when a group of youth, residents of Goapalapatnam area, have gone on jolly trip to the waterfalls.

Ananthagiri Sub-Inspector Sudhakar said that they had received information about the missing and sent the police to the spot to ascertain details. The incident spot is in the interior part from the mandal headquarters and do not have proper road connectivity, he said.

“We have made contact with locals and trying to send swimmers to the spot. The details of the victim will be ascertained soon,” said Mr Sudhakar.

