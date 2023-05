May 15, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Two youth who entered the river Krishna near Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada on Sunday for a swim are feared to have drowned. According to sources, seven youth from Yanamalakuduru went to the river Krishna for a swim on Sunday evening. While five were clicking selfies, the two—Balaji and Sai Tej—entered the river and are feared to have drowned. Police have launched a rescue operation.