Youth feared drowned at U.Kothapalli beach in East Godavari

An 18-year-old youth was feared to have drowned while three of his friends were rescued by the locals at U.Kothapalli beach in East Godavari district on Sunday evening.

The police and the locals launched a search for the body of the youth identified as Dadaala Sudheer on Monday. He used to work in an aqua hatchery. All the four youth belong to Seelamavaripalem village in U.Kothapalli mandal.

According to U.Kothapalli Sub-Inspector K. Partha Sarathy, the incident occurred when the four youth were taking bath and attempted to venture into the deep sea at the beach.

“Two boats have been deployed to locate the body,” said police. A pall of gloom descended on the village on Monday. The police registered a case and investigation is on.