Youth ends life

VISAKHAPATNAM:

01 October 2021 13:07 IST

PM Palem police have registered a case.

A 21-year old youth reportedly ended his life at his residence at YSR Colony in Madhurawada area on Thursday evening. Police suspect that the youth might have taken the decision after being rejected in love. The incident came to light late on Thursday night after police registered a case.

The deceased was identified as G. Raju (21).

According to Inspector of PM Palem Police Station Ravi Kumar, Raju works as an electrician at Anandapuram. For the last one week, family members of Raju have observed that he has been in depression, allegedly being rejected in love. He was coming home in an inebriated condition and was claiming that he would end his life, the family members informed police.

On Thursday evening, Raju made a video call to one of his family members informing him that he is going to end his life. The kin immediately informed Raju’s mother. But when Raju’s mother reached the house, he was found dead. His body was shifted for autopsy. PM Palem police have registered a case.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100.)