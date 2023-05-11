ADVERTISEMENT

Youth ‘ends life’ in Vijayawada

May 11, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The cause of death of an engineering student whose body was found under suspicious circumstances turned out to be suicide.

According to the police, the partially burnt body of J. Jeevan of Vijayawada was found near Pedda Pulipaka under the Penamaluru police limits on Wednesday morning. The police initially suspected it to be a case of murder and an FIR has been registered under the charges of murder and destroying evidence.

Based on the investigation and post-mortem report, the police found that the youth set himself ablaze after attending his friend’s birthday party in the early hours of Wednesday.

People in distress can seek counselling by reaching Tele MANAS cell via 14416 or 18008914416.

