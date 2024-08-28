GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth ends life in Kurnool

Published - August 28, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A youth reportedly ended his own life at a lodge here on Wednesday, after getting upset that the girl he loved got married to someone else.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Telugu Ashok, and is a native of Konkala village in Vaddepalli mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana. He worked as a cashier in a bakery in Chennai after completing his studies. Upon return to his village, he found out that the girl he loved, was engaged to marry someone else. This news caused him a lot of distress, and he began to suffer from depression.

On the August 24 morning, Ashok left the house, stayed in a lodge in Kurnool, and ended his life by hanging himself. His friend Naveen found him and informed the family members, the report added. The Kurnool IV Town police registered a case based on his mother’s complaint and are now investigating the matter.

Man killed by wife, son

In another incident, a 53-year-old man was reportedly killed by his wife and son at Elugalavanka hamlet in Beluguppa mandal of Anantapur district on Wednesday. According to the police, a youth, Rajasekhar (25), of the hamlet was chided by his father, Tippeswamy Naik, for being unproductive and a burden to the family. Against this backdrop, the man’s wife and son crushed his head with a boulder and killed him while he was asleep in the early hours of Wednesday. The police registered a case and took up further investigation, after detaining the both the mother and son.

