A youth, Lokesh Reddy (18), drowned and two of his friends went missing in Nagarjuna Sagar main canal in Prakasam district on Saturday.

The youth reportedly went for swimming in the canal at Kothapalli village, and drowned. On receiving information, police launched search and retrieved one body.

Expert swimmers were searching for the two missing youth in the canal, the police said.

