Youth drowns at Manginapudi beach

A youth, Bhanu, drowned at Manginapudi beach, in Krishna district on Monday. Local people and the police saved another person from being drowned. According to police, Bhanu, along with eight others came to the beach for a jolly trip. While they were taking bath, a high tide pulled them in and Bhanu drowned. On hearing the screams of the youth, locals rescued another youth and his condition is said to be stable. Bhanu was a native of Vuyyuru in Krishna district. His body was retrieved later. The police registered a case.