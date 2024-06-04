GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Youth drowns at Manginapudi beach

Published - June 04, 2024 02:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, Bhanu, drowned at Manginapudi beach, in Krishna district on Monday. Local people and the police saved another person from being drowned. According to police, Bhanu, along with eight others came to the beach for a jolly trip. While they were taking bath, a high tide pulled them in and Bhanu drowned. On hearing the screams of the youth, locals rescued another youth and his condition is said to be stable. Bhanu was a native of Vuyyuru in Krishna district. His body was retrieved later. The police registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.