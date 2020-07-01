Youth ‘drowns’ at fishing harbour

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 July 2020 23:54 IST

A youth reportedly drowned near the fishing harbour under One Town police station limits in Visakhapatnam city.

The deceased was identified as B. Konda (19), a resident of One Town area. The incident came to light after his body was seen in the waters at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, Konda worked as a watchman at the fishing harbour. On the night of June 29, he left home and did not return. On June 30, his parents lodged a missing person’s complaint after repeated phone calls to him went unanswered.

“We initially registered a missing case but later amended it to a case of unnatural death under Cr. PC Section 174. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Based on the report, the exact reason behind his death will be ascertained,” police said.