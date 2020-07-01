Andhra Pradesh

Youth ‘drowns’ at fishing harbour

A youth reportedly drowned near the fishing harbour under One Town police station limits in Visakhapatnam city.

The deceased was identified as B. Konda (19), a resident of One Town area. The incident came to light after his body was seen in the waters at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police, Konda worked as a watchman at the fishing harbour. On the night of June 29, he left home and did not return. On June 30, his parents lodged a missing person’s complaint after repeated phone calls to him went unanswered.

“We initially registered a missing case but later amended it to a case of unnatural death under Cr. PC Section 174. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Based on the report, the exact reason behind his death will be ascertained,” police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 11:56:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/youth-drowns-at-fishing-harbour/article31966221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY