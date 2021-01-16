Youth drowns at Chaparai waterfalls

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 January 2021 01:37 IST

A 22-year-old youth allegedly drowned at Chaparai waterfalls in Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

According to police, the youth who hailed from Vijayawada had come to Chaparai waterfalls as part of Araku trip along with his family members on Friday. He along with some of his family members reportedly went for swimming, when the youth drowned.

His body was fished out from the water.