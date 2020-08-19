Youth dies while ‘fleeing’ from police custody

‘Hit by a lorry, he succumbed at a hospital’

A 23-year-old man who was picked by the police from Hyderabad in connection with a missing case of a girl in Kandukur in Prakasam district, died while trying to flee, at Miriyalaguda in Telangana on Tuesday.

The man, identified as P. Venkat Rao from Kanamala near Singarayakonda, allegedly eloped with a 15-year-old girl from Kandukur to Kukatpalli in Hyderabad.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father on August 11, Kandukur assistant sub-inspector(ASI) Malyadri Reddy and woman home guard Sridevi took the minor girl and the man into custody, a statement issued by the Prakasam police said on Wednesday.

“During the return journey to Prakasam district, Venkat Rao got down from the police vehicle on the pretext of vomiting. However, he sustained grievous injury when he was hit by a lorry while trying to escape. Venkat Rao was rushed to Miryalaguda Government Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said the Prakasam police.

The Miryalaguda police have registered a case under Section 224 (resistance by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC and Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Cr. PC and launched an investigation.

Compensation sought

TDP MLA from Kondepi Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy alleged negligence in the case and sought action against the personnel concerned. He demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

“A similar compensation was announced by the government to the family of the deceased Dalit youth from Chirala who sustained fatal head injuries while trying to give a slip to the police,” he said.