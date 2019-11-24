Youth dies of rabies

Purushottam (20), a student of a degree college at Dinnepalle village of Ramasamudram mandal in the district, died on Sunday, 20 days after being bitten by a rabid dog.
As per information reaching here, the youth had been bitten by a dog while he was returning home from college. He, however, ignored the injury. After one week, he had showed signs of rabies.
He initially underwent treatment at Madanapalle. Later, he was shifted to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. As his condition turned critical, he was shifted to the CMC Hospital at Vellore in Tamil Nadu, where he died while undergoing treatment.
His body was brought to the village and cremated at an isolated location on the advice of the medical officials.
