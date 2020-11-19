Youth dies in accident at Ananthagiri

A 22-year-old youth died in a road accident at Thattavalasa area in Kasipatnam panchayat under Ananthagiri police station limits of Visakhapatnam Agency.

Though the incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday night, it came to light on Wednesday morning after a few locals found him lying unconscious.

The deceased was identified as K. Chanti (22) of S. Kota in Vizianagaram district.

Ananthagiri Sub-Inspector K. Sudhakar said that Chanti had gone to visit a relative in Ananthagiri on Tuesday. He was returning home on his motorcycle at 9.30 p.m. Upon reaching Gummakota road, Chanti hit a tree on a steep curve reportedly after losing control over his motorcycle. He fell into a ditch and is said to have died on the spot.

Since the Agency areas are witnessing a dip in night temperatures, people are not venturing out after dark, which is why his body was discovered only in the morning. Meanwhile, his parents were under the impression that he had stayed back at their relative’s house.

On Wednesday morning, passersby found him dead with severe injuries. The body was shifted for post-mortem. Ananthagiri police have registered a case.