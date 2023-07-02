HamberMenu
Youth damage cinema theatre during Tholi Prema re-release show

Satyanarayanapuram police arrested seven in the case, says CoP Kanthi Rana Tata

July 02, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Saturday arrested seven youth who allegedly resorted to stone pelting and damaged the screen of a cinema theatre at Gandhi Nagar in the city on Friday.

The Kapardhi theatre was screening the re-release show of Telugu film Tholi Prema starring Pawan Kalyan. A few viewers, who were dancing in the theatre, went out of control and damaged the furniture, tore down the screen and created a ruckus. The theatre staff tried in vain to control them. Following a complaint lodged by the theatre management, the Satyanarayanapuram police registered a case.

Commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata formed special teams to identify the accused. The teams, led by deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gunni, identified the youth as G. Sai, D. Lakshmi Narasimha, K. Manindra, M. Suresh, D. Venkat, P. Mahesh and K. Prasad and arrested them.

The accused also attacked the theatre staff when they tried to stop them, said Satyanarayanapuram CI M. Venkata Narayana.

