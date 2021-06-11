Youth Congress leader decries fuel price hike

All India Youth Congress national president B.V. Srinivasulu on Friday demanded that the Centre immediately reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, stating that the poor and middle-class sections were badly affected by its spiraling effect on the prices of essential commodities and their transportation.

Speaking to reporters at Nagari, 65 km from here, after holding a protest rally with Youth Congress cadres in the town, Mr Srinivasulu alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was inclined towards favouring the rich, and not bothered about the plight of the downtrodden sections.

“The country is caught in the forces of religious fundamentalists. People should bid adieu to the BJP at the Centre,” he said. The Youth Congress leader said that fuel prices would be brought down if the Congress were to come to power.

Earlier, Mr. Srinivasulu along with local leaders distributed kits containing rice and provisions to poor families in Nagari in view of the lockdown.