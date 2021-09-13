Youth collapses while dancing at Ganesh pandal, dies

ANANTAPUR

13 September 2021 01:17 IST

A 24-year-old man, who was dancing at a Ganesh puja pandal, collapsed all of a sudden and died in Gautampuri Colony in Gooty late on Saturday.

Pedda Kullaiappa(Charan) and another youth were dancing at a pandal even as others cheered the duo on and were taking a video of them when Charan collapsed on the floor. His friends shifted him to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Advertising

Advertising

In another incident, an autorickshaw driver tried to overtake another auto and hit a third one coming in the opposite direction leading to the death of the driver of the third autorickshaw. The deceased was identified as K. Srinivasulu(60), hailing from Krishnamreddypalli.

Reporter dies of heart attack

In the third incident, a TV reporter K. Rajesh(32) died of a heart attack on Sunday morning in his house. The reporter used to stay alone in Kalyandurg.

In the fourth, a youth, identified as D. Abdulla(24), reportedly committed suicide on Sunday morning by jumping before a running train on the Nagasamudram-Makkaji Palli railway track in Chennekothapalli mandal of the district. A gangman noticed the body and informed the Government Railway Police. According to a complaint given by Abdulla’s father, he had a tiff with family members and left home before taking the extreme step.

Helpline

There is always someone to talk to at 100; 9989819191.