Youth celebrate ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ with great fervour

September 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ONGOLE

‘Krishna Janmashtami’ was celebrated with great religious fervour in Prakasam district on Thursday. The auspicious festival marks the birth of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna and the annihilation of the demon king Kamsa.

Decorating their houses, home-makers offered sumptuous sweets and savouries to Lord Krishna and prayed for health, wealth and prosperity for themselves and their family members. Special prayers were held at the Muralikrishna temple near Rangarayudu Cheruvu on the occasion.

Schools held fancy dress competitions and highlighted the significance of the festival to children. Students were dressed as Lord Krishna and Gopikas. Youth exhibited their talent in breaking the hanging pots with butter and gifts during the ‘‘Utlotsavam’‘ held as part of the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.