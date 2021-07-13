Youth cautioned against fake appointment letters

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 July 2021 01:15 IST

Fake appointment letters are being issued by unscrupulous individuals and organisations for taking up works under the National Rural Urban Mission of the Government of India in Peda Labudu of Araku Valley mandal and Smart Village Programme Project of the Government of A.P., in Bheemunipatnam, according to a statement issued by the Zilla Parishad CEO, here, on Monday.

The fake appointment letters are being issued in the name of CEO, Vijayawada, and District Regional Manager and prospective candidates have been asked to be wary of such unscrupulous persons and organisations. The authorities have clarified that no recruitment is being made for the two projects and candidates and their parents have been asked not to fall prey to such elements.

Advertising

Advertising

Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, has asked officials not to appoint any candidate who comes with such a fake appointment order. Information on the culprits should be gathered from the candidates bringing such fake letters. Candidates can also lodge complaints with the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner or the Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) against those who issued such fake orders.