Youth booked for sexually assaulting minor

VIJAYAWADA

31 January 2021 01:39 IST

The Two Town Police registered a case against a youth who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old minor girl on the city outskirts.

The accused befriended the victim, who was his neighbour and allegedly assaulted her sexually and reportedly impregnated her.

Advertising

Advertising

Following a complaint, the police booked a case against the youth under Sections 376 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao.

The accused was arrested and was produced in the court on Saturday.

In another case, a 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a 12-year-old girl at Vidyadharapuram. Based on a complaint, the Disha Mahila Police Station staff registered the case.

The victim was sent for medical examination, and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.