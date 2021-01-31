Youth booked for sexually assaulting minor

The Two Town Police registered a case against a youth who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old minor girl on the city outskirts.
The accused befriended the victim, who was his neighbour and allegedly assaulted her sexually and reportedly impregnated her.
Following a complaint, the police booked a case against the youth under Sections 376 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao.
The accused was arrested and was produced in the court on Saturday.
In another case, a 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a 12-year-old girl at Vidyadharapuram. Based on a complaint, the Disha Mahila Police Station staff registered the case.
The victim was sent for medical examination, and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath