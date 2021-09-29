Youth booked for misadventure on flyover

VIJAYAWADA

29 September 2021 01:14 IST

The traffic police registered cases against several youth who were seen in a video performing dangerous stunts on their motorcycles atop the Kanaka Durga flyover.

Videos that went viral on social media recently showed the youths performing stunts while brandishing a gun. After receiving information regarding the incident, police conducted an inquiry, identified the youths and booked them on Tuesday under appropriate sections, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

The gun seen in the video was a toy pistol, police said, adding that stern action would be taken against those who created inconvenience to the road users.