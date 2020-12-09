Youth being trained to make them future-ready, says APSSDC Chairman

Chairman of AP State Skill Development Corporation Ch. Madhusudhan Reddy.

Harish Gilai

09 December 2020 01:00 IST

‘Corporation is tying up with MNCs and designing several programmes’

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Chairman Ch. Madhusudhan Reddy is committed to training and placement of the youth. He said that keeping in view the future industry needs, the corporation is tying up with multinational companies and designing several programmes for the youth to increase their employability.

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said the association with MNCs has helped the APSSDC to perfectly utilise the COVID-19 pandemic period by conducting virtual training programmes/conferences. He said that in the last seven to eight months, the corporation had conducted various online training programmes in which 1.73 lakh youth were benefited. Apart from it, faculty development training programmes were also held for nearly 26,000 persons to further hone their skills in advanced technology, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said that the government has also introduced number of advanced new programmes, including Data Sciences, Cyber Security, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Aerodynamics, Aerospace 3D modelling and Business Information Modelling, for a period of 30 to 45 days. “Apart from regular courses, programmes like air-conditioner repairing, electrical works and a few others were also held,” he said.

Criticising that the former TDP government had neglected the corporation, he said that corporation has got the attention under the YSRCP rule.

“We started to revamp things after assuming charge. The APSSDC has scrutinised a number of training partners and selected the best based on quality,” he said. He expressed hoped that the ‘Parisrama Samagra Survey’ being conducted by the State government will be helpful. He said that data related to present status, requirement of jobs/vacancies, eligibility, types of posts, chances of expansion and a few others will be gathered among others in the survey. Keeping that in view, more courses and training programmes would be designed for the youngsters, he said.

Skill colleges

He also said that the government's promise of 75% jobs to locals will be achieved with the skill colleges. He said that Visakhapatnam will have three skill colleges at Gajuwaka, Anakapalle and Araku.

He said that the Youth Training Centres in Visakhapatnam agency are functioning well by imparting training in various courses.