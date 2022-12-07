Youth awarded three-year RI for sexually assaulting girl

December 07, 2022 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - NANDYAL

The Kurnool First Sessions Court sentenced a youth to three years’ rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of outraging the modesty of a minor in Banaganapalle in Nandyal district on August 6 last year.

Syed Abbas Ali, 19, had also snatched the gold ear-rings valued at ₹12,000. Following a complaint lodged by the survivor’s mother, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Banaganapalle police had arrested the accused youth on August 9 last year. On Monday, Kurnool First Sessions Judge A. Srinivas Kumar sentenced Abbas Ali to three years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a penalty of ₹15,000.