Youth ‘attempts to sexually assault’ minor

A 28-year-old youth has been arrested on charges of attempting to rape a minor girl under Mandapeta police limits in East Godavari district on Tuesday. The accused, a daily wage worker, belongs to the same village of the victim.

Mandapeta Rural Sub-Inspector P. Doraraju said the accused allegedly tried to sexually assault the girl in her house after her parents had left for work. However, neighbours, who responded to her calls for help, rescued her and later handed the accused over to the police.

Mr. Doraraju claimed that the accused had allegedly attempted to sexually assault the girl last week and the victim informed her parents about the incident. He was warned by the victim’s parents, but he allegedly decided to take “revenge” against her and attempted to sexually assault the girl again on Tuesday.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. “The girl has been sent for medical examination and investigation is on”, said Mr. Doraraju.