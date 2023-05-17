ADVERTISEMENT

Youth attempts self-immolation in front of Collector’s office

May 17, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

A youth identified as Ravi Kumar dousing himself with diesel in a self-immolation attempt in front of Nandyal District Collectors’ office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 29-year-old youth Kommuru Ravi Kumar, hailing from Kummari Kottala village in Bethamcherla mandal, doused himself in diesel and attempted self-immolation in front of the District Collector’s office at 9.20 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a video recording, he was seen making allegations that he was being harassed by the followers of Finance Minister Buggana Rajednranath Reddy, who were after him to grab his farmland.

The Nandyal III Town police present at the Collectorate immediately thwarted his attempt and arrested him.

