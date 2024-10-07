ADVERTISEMENT

Youth attempts to rape minor girl, devotees alert police who saved her

Updated - October 07, 2024 05:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The accused who was in a drunken condition took the reportedly mentally-challenged girl near the railway tracks

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a swift action, the police rescued a minor girl near the railway tracks and arrested the accused who allegedly tried to sexually abuse the girl near Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS).

The girl aged about 13-years is reportedly mentally challenged. Her parents who are ‘goli soda’ sellers kept the girl at the pushcart near Radham Centre and had gone out to sell their products.

Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced cash awards to Traffic SI Baig and constable Raju, who quickly responded and saved the girl.

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu appreciated the on-duty SI and the police constable for preventing the crime.

“The response time in the incident was five minutes,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu told The Hindu on Monday (October 3, 2024).

The accused who was reportedly in inebriated condition forcibly took the girl near the railway on Sunday (October 6, 2024) night. Devotees who noticed the incident alerted the policemen deployed for Dasara Utsavam’s bundobust, near the Rajiv Gandhi Park.

“Immediately, SI Mr. Baig and constable, Mr. Raju, went into the bushes near the tracks and rescued the girl. They chased the accused and caught him at the spot,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) U. Bangaru Raju.

Krishnalanka police station Circle Inspector Nagaraju said that case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, kidnap and other charges were registered against the accused.

“The girl was sent to Government General Hospital (GGH) for medical examination. The accused was a native of G. Konduru village in Krishna district,” the ACP said adding that a detailed investigation is on.

