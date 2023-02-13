HamberMenu
Youth attacks visually impaired girl for rejecting love proposal, victim dies

Accused was under the influence of ganja and the incident occurred near Chief Minister’s residence, says locals

February 13, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Women activists of Telugu Desam Party preventing A.P. Mahila Commission Chairperson, Vasireddy Padma, when she came to Government Hospital, Vijayawada, to console the family members of the minor girl, who was killed by a stalker, at Tadepalli on February 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A visually impaired minor girl, was allegedly attacked by a youth for rejecting his love proposal at NTR Katta, on Krishna River bund, under Tadepalli police station limits, in Guntur district.

The accused, Raju, reportedly attacked the girl with a knife at her house on Monday. Later when she was rushed to the hospital, she was declared as brought dead at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada.

Victim’s family members allege that Raju, a ganja addict misbehaved with the girl on Sunday, when her parents went out for work.

“The accused, who was stalking the girl for the last few days gained entry into her her house on Sunday. When she shouted for help, Raju escaped, and the girl alerted her family members about the indecent behaviour of the accused. Developing grudge over this, Raju attacked her with a knife and killer her on Monday,” said the victim’s aunt, Swaroopa Rani.

“The scene of offence is very close to the Chief Minister’s residence. Raju was involved in many cases. The incident occurred due to the negligence of the police on ganja and alcohol addicts, the locals alleged.

The Tadepalli police rushed to the spot and examined the scene of offence. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the police said.

Previous crime

In June 2021, a woman was gang raped by, three persons, on Krishna River bund, near Seetanagaram village, under Tadepalli police station limits. Police then said that patrolling has been intensified on the river bund in Krishna and Guntur districts, to check the movements of ganja and alcohol addicts, vagabonds, ragpickers and petty offenders to prevent crime on Pushkar Ghats and river bund.

