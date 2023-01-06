Youth attacks student, her mother and sister, for rejecting love proposal in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

January 06, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A stalker, who was allegedly harassing a degree student for the last few days, attacked her causing multiple injuries, at Kondruprolu village, of Tadepalligudem mandal in West Godavari district on Friday.

The girl’s mother and sister, who came to her rescue, too suffered injuries. They have been admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) at Eluru.

According to sources, the accused, G. Kalyan, a daily wage labourer, who was allegedly stalking the girl and harassing her over phone, went to her house in the early hours on Friday.

He reportedly cut off power to her house and when the family members came out, Kalyan pounced on them and allegedly attacked them indiscriminately with a knife causing severe injuries.

The 22-year-old victim, her mother and sister, suffered injuries in the attack. They were rushed to Tadepalligudem Area Government Hospital, from where doctors referred them to Eluru GGH, said AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who called on the victims at the hospital.

“The girl suffered injuries on her neck, face and back. Doctors advised surgery as she sustained deep cuts in the attack,” Ms. Padma said. The victim’s mother and her 14-year-old sister too suffered critical injuries and were undergoing treatment, the she said.

The accused was allegedly harassing the girl on the pretext of love for the last few months, and the girl’s family members reportedly cautioned the boy’s family on his behaviour, and warned the accused not to follow the girl, the family members told Ms. Padma.

The Tadepalligudem police reportedly took the accused into custody, a few hours after the incident.

West Godavari District Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash said a case under Section 307 IPC (Attempt to murder) had been registered against the accused. “We will open a rowdy sheet against the accused, and the case will be investigated as per Disha Act,” Mr. Ravi Prakash said.