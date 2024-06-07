ADVERTISEMENT

Youth attack houses of Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Krishna district

Updated - June 07, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Police step up security at the houses, offices of YSRCP leaders across the State

The Hindu Bureau

Youth hurling stones at the house of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The houses of former Minister and YSRCP leader Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi were attacked by youth, allegedly belonging to the TDP, in Krishna district on June 7 (Friday).

The miscreants hurled stones on Mr. Nani’s house at Gudivada and raised slogans against him.

A similar attack happened on the house of Mr. Vamsi at Gannavaram. Even as the police tried to stop the protesters, they threw stones and tried to damage the vehicles there.

Meanwhile, the police stepped up security at the houses and offices of the YSRCP leaders across the State in the wake of the attacks.

Pickets have been arranged at vulnerable places, and patrolling has been intensified to maintain law and order in all the districts, a senior police officer said.

