Youth attack houses of Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Krishna district

The houses of former Minister and YSRCP leader Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi were attacked by youth, allegedly belonging to the TDP, in Krishna district on June 6 (Friday).

The miscreants hurled stones on Mr. Nani’s house at Gudivada and raised slogans against him.

A similar attack happened on the house of Mr. Vamsi at Gannavaram. Even as the police tried to stop the protesters, they threw stones and tried to damage the vehicles there.

Meanwhile, the police stepped up security at the houses and offices of the YSRCP leaders across the State in the wake of the attacks.

Pickets have been arranged at vulnerable places, and patrolling has been intensified to maintain law and order in all the districts, a senior police officer said.

.