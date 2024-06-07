GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Youth attack houses of Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Krishna district

Police step up security at the houses, offices of YSRCP leaders across the State

Updated - June 07, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Youth hurling stones at the house of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi on Friday.

Youth hurling stones at the house of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The houses of former Minister and YSRCP leader Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi were attacked by youth, allegedly belonging to the TDP, in Krishna district on June 6 (Friday).

The miscreants hurled stones on Mr. Nani’s house at Gudivada and raised slogans against him.

A similar attack happened on the house of Mr. Vamsi at Gannavaram. Even as the police tried to stop the protesters, they threw stones and tried to damage the vehicles there.

Meanwhile, the police stepped up security at the houses and offices of the YSRCP leaders across the State in the wake of the attacks.

Pickets have been arranged at vulnerable places, and patrolling has been intensified to maintain law and order in all the districts, a senior police officer said.

.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.