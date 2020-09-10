Youth arrested on charges of peddling drugs in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 September 2020 23:16 IST

The Arilova police arrested a 27-year-old youth who was allegedly selling drugs near Tenneti Park at Visakhapatnam city on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Saripalli Varma Raju (26), a resident of Lawson’s Bay Colony and a native of Nakkapalli mandal.

Advertising

Advertising

Police allegedly seized five-and-a-half LSD blots, 200 milligrams of MDMA, 199.9 grams of marijuana, rolling sheets, mobile phone, and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused.

According to Inspector of Arilova police station, T. Emmanuel Raju, based on a tip-off, police along with officials of the City Task Force (CTF) camped near Tenneti Park area at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. When Varma Raju allegedly tried to escape after noticing the police, the teams chased and caught him. Upon checking, police seized two LSD blots from him. The accused confessed that he was about to sell the LSD to some students for ₹2,000. Police said that some more drugs were seized from his restaurant near Jodugullapalem after conducting checks.

Police are investigating where the accused had procured the drugs from, and whether there are any more persons involved in the drug peddling along with Varma Raju. Cases have been booked and an investigation is on.