Youth arrested in alleged rape case

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 August 2021 01:12 IST

Pendurthi police on Thursday arrested a 21-year old youth for reportedly cheating an 18-year old girl after impregnating her.

The accused was identified as B. Vamsi (21), a resident of Pendurthi, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Police said that the accused Vamsi allegedly befriended the girl a year ago when she was a minor. He also reportedly impregnated her. When she asked him to marry her, the youth reportedly began avoiding her. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case and arrested him.

The case was forwarded to the Disha police station for further action.