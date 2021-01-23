Youth arrested for ‘stealing’ motorcycles

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 January 2021 00:45 IST

A youth was arrested by the Malkapuram police for allegedly stealing motorcyles here on Friday.

P. Satish Kumar (22), a resident of Srikakulam district, reportedly resorted to stealing motorcycles to fund his addiction to vices, police said.

On January 19, Satish reportedly went to a parking zone near the HPCL refinery where he allegedly stole a motorcycle. After a complaint was lodged by the vehicle owner, police launched an investigation and arrested Satish near Scindia Junction on Friday.

Police said that the accused confessed to stealing seven motorcycles at various places in Vizag and Srikakulam districts, and sold them in Rajam of Srikakulam district. Police said the accused had created a fake media ID card to evade police checkposts.