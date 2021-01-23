Andhra Pradesh

Youth arrested for ‘stealing’ motorcycles

A youth was arrested by the Malkapuram police for allegedly stealing motorcyles here on Friday.

P. Satish Kumar (22), a resident of Srikakulam district, reportedly resorted to stealing motorcycles to fund his addiction to vices, police said.

On January 19, Satish reportedly went to a parking zone near the HPCL refinery where he allegedly stole a motorcycle. After a complaint was lodged by the vehicle owner, police launched an investigation and arrested Satish near Scindia Junction on Friday.

Police said that the accused confessed to stealing seven motorcycles at various places in Vizag and Srikakulam districts, and sold them in Rajam of Srikakulam district. Police said the accused had created a fake media ID card to evade police checkposts.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2021 12:47:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/youth-arrested-for-stealing-motorcycles/article33639118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY