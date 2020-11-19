Youth arrested for murder

The city police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old youth for his alleged involvement in a murder that was reported at Gollapalem under Bhimili police station limits on November 13.

The accused was identified as V. Ganesh (20), an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Gollalapalem.

According to police, on November 13, a woman named G. Papayamma, a resident of Gollalapalem, had gone to a guesthouse in the area for work. She noticed Ganesh near the guesthouse. Upon questioning, he told her that he was searching for his missing cows. Later, Ganesh allegedly snatched away her chain and fled. Papayamma reportedly suffered injuries in the incident.

With the help of another woman, she reached her house and found that the safe in her house was broken into and her valuables stolen. Later, Papayamma died reportedly due to the injuries inflicted on her by the accused.

Based on a complaint lodged by Papayamma’s son G. Sathyam, Bhimili police registered a case and arrested Ganesh.

Police said that the accused is an ITI dropout and started driving an auto-rickshaw for a livelihood. He was allegedly addicted to vices and had started to commit petty theft to supplement his income. Police said that the accused was involved in several thefts in the village.

Further investigation is on.