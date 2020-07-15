Youth arrested for ‘blackmailing’ girls with morphed images

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Guntur Rural Police on charges of cyberstalking and blackmailing girls by threatening them to post their morphed pictures on social media platforms.
The accused has been identified as Kamarajugadda Raghubabu, a native of Nizampatnam mandal. He has been booked under Sections 354(A), 354(D) of IPC and Sections 66(C), 66(D), 67-A of the Information Technology Act, 2,000 and Amendment Act of 2008.
Modus operandi
According to police, Raghubabu, skilled in animation and multimedia, runs a small unit in Guntur. He allegedly managed a fake virtual phone number using ‘Numero eSIM’ app and created a WhatsApp account.
“The accused allegedly morphed faces of his classmates into explicit images and blackmailed many girls by threatening that he would post the morphed photos on social media platforms,” Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni told the media here.
With some girls blocking his number, Raghubabu allegedly created more fake WhatsApp and Instagram accounts using the app and circulated the morphed photos among his classmates, the SP said.
Police took up investigation acting on a complaint lodged by one of the victims at Nagaram police station.
The police nabbed the accused by tracing his original phone number with the help of the IT core wing, the SP said.
The SP complimented Bapatla DSP A. Srinivasa Rao, Repalle Rural Circle Inspector G. Srinivasarao and Nagaram SI M. Vasu and other staff for solving the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath