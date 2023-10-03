Your sacrifices for building Amaravati will not go in vain, Bhuvaneswari tells farmers

October 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The sacrifices made by farmers in the form of donating their lands for the establishment of the capital city of Amaravati will not go in vain, and the development of the capital region would definitely move forward, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari told farmers.

A delegation of farmers from Amaravati met Ms. Bhuvaneswari in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. Ms. Bhuvaneswari, thanking the farmers for expressing their solidarity with the TDP chief, expressed confidence that justice would be done to them.

“The YSRCP government has underestimated the power of women and farmers, who are waging a brave battle despite facing harassment. Police are behaving in an inhuman manner with women. The government is moving in the wrong direction and it is time to face the situation boldly, and teach a lesson to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Create awareness and alert the people on the power of voting. The vote is the weapon of all the people now,” she said, urging people to act prudently during the elections and ensure that everyone voted for the TDP.

“Mr. Naidu might be lodged in prison, but he is mentally strong. The farmers should take inspiration from him and display their resilience. Whatever be the YSRCP’s plans and strategies, we need to counter them. They are ready to take shortcuts. We need to gear up for the elections and face them head on,” Ms. Bhuvaneswari said.

